OAS rights group: ‘Critical’ levels of impunity in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A report by a Western Hemisphere rights panel says Mexico is suffering “critical” failures in law enforcement and some of the worst levels of journalist killings outside a war zone. The Mexican government said Sunday that it is “strengthening its work” on the issues criticized by the InterAmerican Commission on Human Rights, which is part of the Organization of American States. Those areas include lack of access to justice, weak police forces and the militarization of law enforcement. The report praises Mexico for searching for disappeared people, but activists say the government still largely relies on volunteer efforts led by relatives of the missing.