Police seek attacker who kicked Asian man in head in Harlem

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a 61-year-old Asian man was attacked by a man who kicked him repeatedly in the head in East Harlem. The man was collecting cans when he was attacked from behind, knocked to the ground and kicked in the head shortly after 8 p.m. Friday. He was taken to Harlem Hospital in critical but stable condition. Surveillance video released by the police appears to show the attacker stomping on the victim’s head. The police department’s hate crimes task force is investigating the attack, the latest in a troubling rise in anti-Asian hate crimes in New York and around the country.