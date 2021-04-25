Raleigh County Fire Departments hold simulated car accident training

RALEIGH COUNTY, W. VA. (WVVA) - The Bradley- Prosperity Volunteer Fire Department hosted a training session that simulated car accident rescue scenarios.

Shane Wheeler, the Fire Chief at the Mount Hope Fire Department, said this kind of training is essential, as these types of accidents are common, and there is a limited amount of time to save lives.

"In life threatening emergencies, and often when people are trapped in vehicles, they're pretty traumatic situations, so speed, efficiency and safety is super important, and how we practice those skills here today to get them out of the vehicle quickly," said Wheeler.

Agencies from all over Raleigh County including Beaver, Bradley, Mount Hope and Pax were involved in the training.

Shawn Snuffer, a fire fighter in Bradley , said including these other departments is vital as they often have to work together in these emergency situations.

"You know a lot of fire departments are low on man power these days so we're having to use all these resources to come together for one call," said Snuffer. "So we need to train together, for one call. So we need to train together, communicate together, that way whenever it's the real deal we know what to do with each other."

This training is an annual occurrence that involves many different types of vehicles.

Wheeler said this is so they can be prepared for any situation, no matter how the car is designed.

"We try to do extracation training, at least annually, with everybody, um when new vehicles come out every year, with new technologies and so forth, we kind of have to review what those new vehicles look like, and how we would attack those vehicles should they be involved in an accident," said Wheeler.