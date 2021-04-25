Rescue groups decry loss of migrant lives in Mediterranean

ROME (AP) — Rescue groups and the Vatican are decrying the deaths of migrants in the Mediterranean on unseaworthy boats, even as more lives were reported in danger in rough seas. Some 130 people died when their overcrowded dinghy capsized in the Mediterranean last week, even though the boat had been located from the air. Aid groups said no coast guard ships were sent to look for the dinghy, and by the time a charity ship arrived, everyone was presumed to have drowned. Meanwhile, SOS Mediterranee said 42 migrants needing rescue on another boat couldn’t be located.