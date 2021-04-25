Sen. Johnson may offer insight into GOP’s 2022 positioning

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Sen. Ron Johnson is in an uncomfortable class of his own. The Wisconsin Republican is the only senator in his party facing reelection next year in a state that backed Democrat Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential race. But Johnson isn’t moderating his politics to accommodate potentially shifting voter attitudes. Instead, he’s focusing even more intently on cultural issues that appeal to his party’s overwhelmingly white base. The tactics offer a window into how Republicans may approach the midterms elections, with a focus on turning out the base and steadfastly dismissing any criticism, especially when it comes to issues of race.