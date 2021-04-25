Spanish man charged with infecting 22 people with COVID-19

MADRID (AP) — A Spanish man with COVID-19 symptoms who coughed on work colleagues and told them “I’m going to give you all the coronavirus” has been charged with intentionally causing injury after allegedly infecting 22 people. Spanish police said their investigation began after a COVID-19 outbreak at the company where the 40-year-old man worked on the Mediterranean island of Mallorca. Days before the outbreak, the man showed COVID-19 symptoms but refused his colleagues’ suggestions to go home and self-isolate. Police say he walked around his workplace, lowering his face mask and coughing on people. His PCR test came back positive the next day.