Virginia man killed in ATV accident

DUNNSVILLE, Va. (AP) — Police say a Virginia man was killed when his all-terrain vehicle ran off the road and struck a ditch. Virginia State Police identified the man as 34-year-old Jeremy Futchko of Tappahannock. Police said in a news release that they responded to a crash shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday on Route 610. A preliminary investigation shows that a 2004 Bombardier ATV was heading east on Route 610 when it went off the road to the left and hit a ditch. Police said Futchko was thrown from the vehicle. He was not wearing a helmet. He was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.