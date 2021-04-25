Warmer air is FINALLY on the way!!!!

We are still dealing with quite a bit of clouds this afternoon, as low pressure continues to slide out of the region. Luckily for us, we are beginning to dry out, with those spotty showers diminishing.

Anticipate partly cloudy skies heading into tonight, with a few areas of patchy fog, mainly along sheltered valleys. Low temperatures will fall into the upper 30s and low-mid 40s.

High pressure builds into the viewing area for Monday, providing plenty of sunshine and a bit of a warm up to start the work week. High temperatures Monday afternoon will return to the 70s across the two Virginias.

We will stay dry and clear into Monday night, with lows falling into the upper 40s and low-mid 50s.

An upper-level ridge strongly builds into the viewing area for Tuesday, bringing even warmer air to the area. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s and low-mid 80s on into Tuesday afternoon. This will be some of the warmest air we have seen during the spring season so far.

Low temperatures Tuesday night will stay around the 60 degree mark, with mostly clear skies.

We stay warm into Wednesday, with 70s and 80s for highs, but we do begin to grow unsettled for the second half of the work week. Details in your full 10-day forecast tonight at 6 and 11 on WVVA News.