Attorney donates $1.5M to WVa college for research program

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia Wesleyan College alumnus has donated $1.5 million to the school for a new paid research program in science. Charleston attorney John F. McCuskey made the largest one-time gift in the private liberal arts college’s 130-year history. The Parkersburg News and Sentinel reports at least two freshmen and one sophomore will be chosen each year. Applicants for the summer program at the Buckhannon school must be involved in science programs with a focus on biology, chemistry and physics. They can include residents of Appalachia, minorities and people of color, students with intellectual or physical disabilities, and students who attended low-performing public high schools.