Britain targets 22 people with new anti-corruption sanctions

LONDON (AP) — Britain has imposed asset freezes and travel bans on 22 people accused of bribery, kickbacks and fraud, in its first use of new sanctions powers targeting corruption around the world. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the sanctions would prevent the U.K. from being used as “a haven for dirty money.” The list includes 14 Russians implicated in a $230 million tax fraud and three members of the Gupta business family who are enmeshed in a corruption scandal in South Africa. Britain is also sanctioning businessman Ashraf Seed Ahmed Al-Cardinal, accused of bribery and fraud in impoverished South Sudan, and individuals from Honduras, Nicaragua and Guatemala.