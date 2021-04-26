Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan to seek open US Senate seat in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, a 10-term representative from the blue-collar Mahoning Valley, has officially launched his bid for Ohio’s coveted open Senate seat in 2022. The 47-year-old from Trumbull County becomes the Democratic frontrunner. Dr. Amy Acton, a Democratic virus specialist who gained popularity as Republican Gov. Mike DeWine’s health director during the state’s early virus response, decided earlier against running. Two-term Republican incumbent Rob Portman set up a heated 2022 race when he decided against seeking a third term. A large field is shaping up on the Republican side.