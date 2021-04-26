France’s Macron presses Putin over Navalny, Ukraine

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to cool tensions with Ukraine. Macron also expressed his “grave concern” about the health of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. In a conversation with Putin Monday, the French president insisted on the need to respect Navalny’s “fundamental rights.” Russian authorities on Monday ordered Navalny’s offices to halt their activities as part of a sweeping crackdown on Putin’s chief domestic critic. Macron sought to reach out to Putin earlier in his presidency but tensions have risen recently between Russia and Europe.