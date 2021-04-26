Germany, China to increase cooperation on climate change

BERLIN (AP) — Germany and China have agreed to step up their cooperation in combating climate change in an effort to help keep global temperatures from rising by more than 1.5 degrees Celsius by the year 2100. Countries are running out of time to achieve that target, laid down in the Paris agreement more than five years ago. Scientists say global temperatures have already increased by about 1.2 C since pre-industrial times. German environment minister Svenja Schulze said she and her Chinese counterpart Huang Runqui discussed Monday how Beijing can bring forward the year when it will start reducing emissions and cuts its use of coal, a particularly polluting fossil fuel. Germany aims to phase out the burning of coal for electricity by 2038.