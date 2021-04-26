Homeland Security launches review of extremism within agency

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Homeland Security has announced an internal review to address the threat of domestic violent extremism within the sprawling agency. Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Monday that senior DHS officials would explore ways to detect and prevent extremism in an agency that includes the Coast Guard and the country’s primary immigration enforcement agencies. DHS did not cite specific incidents in announcing the review. The agency has increased its focus on domestic extremism since President Joe Biden took office. Past incidents include that of a Coast Guard lieutenant who was accused of being a domestic terrorist and was convicted last year on weapons and drug charges.