Hundreds show up in Nebraska for fight over name Josh

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A fight over the name of Josh drew a crowd from around the country to a Nebraska park Saturday for a heated pool-noodle brawl. It all started a year ago when pandemic boredom set in and 22-year-old Josh Swain, from Tucson, Arizona, messaged others who shared his name on social media and challenged them to a duel. Joshes from around the country showed up at Air Park in Lincoln to participate in the silliness. The festivities started with a “righteous battle of Rock, Paper, Scissors” between the Josh Swain from Arizona and another Josh Swain from Omaha. KLKN-TV reports the Arizona student won, allowing him to claim the title of the true Josh Swain. The pool-noodle competition that followed was open to anyone with the first name of Josh.