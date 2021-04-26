Israeli energy giant plans $1.1B gas deal with UAE company

JERUSALEM (AP) — One of Israel’s biggest energy companies plans to sell its share of a large offshore gas field to a firm based in the United Arab Emirates for an estimated $1.1 billion. It would be the biggest such deal since the two countries normalized ties last year. Delek Drilling said it signed a memorandum of understanding with Mubadala Petroleum, which is part of a conglomerate owned by the government of Abu Dhabi. Delek is required to sell its 22% share of the offshore Tamar gas field as part of a 2015 gas framework agreement aimed at introducing more competition to Israel’s growing natural gas sector.