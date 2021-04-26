Justices question California disclosure rule for charities

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court appears likely to put a stop to California’s practice of collecting the names and addresses of top donors to charities. The case argued Monday via telephone because of the coronavirus pandemic stems from lawsuits by two conservative nonprofit groups, including one with links to billionaire Charles Koch, that argue the policy violates the First Amendment and deters people from giving. They have drawn strong support from groups across the political spectrum, including the ACLU and NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund. California requires all charities that collect money from state residents to give the state an Internal Revenue Service form identifying their largest contributors.