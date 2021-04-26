Man killed by Tennessee police was wanted in slaying

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A district attorney says the man fatally shot by Tennessee police after charging at an officer with knives was a slaying suspect on Massachusetts’ most wanted fugitives list. Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz identified the man Monday as Marvin Veiga and said he was a suspect in the October 2020 shooting death of a 25-year-old. Veiga had remained on the loose until Friday, when a Metropolitan Nashville Police Department officer fatally shot him during a traffic stop. Nashville police said Veiga continued charging the officer even after repeated commands to drop his weapon and get back.