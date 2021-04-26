Mercer County Schools announces 2022 Teacher of the Year

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) Mercer County Schools announced its 2022 Teacher of the Year award recipient: Michelle Martin from Athens Elementary School.

Mrs. Martin teaches in a 4th and 5th grade split classroom and her classes have consistently high scores on end of year testing. Two years ago, 100% of her students met or exceeded mastery in English Language Arts.

"She instills the belief that everyone is capable and gives them confidence through positive practices," Mercer County Schools said in a press release. "Ms. Martin is an extremely strong writing teacher. She works with her students to improve their writing skills and is constantly praising them and lifting them up throughout the process."

Mercer County Schools said Mrs. Martin is constantly seeking information about educational trends and adjusts her teaching to meet the needs.

Last summer, Mrs. Martin took over 20 hours of online training on her own time to prepare for virtual learning because of the pandemic.

"She truly cares about the success of her students now and in the future," said Mercer County Schools.