Mexico’s Zapatistas to visit Spain 500 years after conquest

ALTAMIRANO, Mexico (AP) — Mexico’s Indigenous Zapatista rebels say they are planning to send a delegation by canoes on a trip to “invade” Spain in May and June as Mexico marks the anniversary of the 1519-1521 Spanish Conquest. The Zapatistas said in announcing the trip Monday that once in Spain, they will release the message: “The invasion has started.” The group says the small canoes will be used to return to Mexico if the seven-member delegation is denied entry. The Zapatistas led a brief armed uprising to demand greater Indigenous rights in 1994, before retreating to their “autonomous” townships in Mexico’s southern state of Chiapas, refusing government aid programs.