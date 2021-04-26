Skip to Content

Mexico’s Zapatistas to visit Spain 500 years after conquest

New
7:29 pm National news from the Associated Press

ALTAMIRANO, Mexico (AP) — Mexico’s Indigenous Zapatista rebels say they are planning to send a delegation by canoes on a trip to “invade” Spain in May and June as Mexico marks the anniversary of the 1519-1521 Spanish Conquest. The Zapatistas said in announcing the trip Monday that once in Spain, they will release the message: “The invasion has started.” The group says the small canoes will be used to return to Mexico if the seven-member delegation is denied entry. The Zapatistas led a brief armed uprising to demand greater Indigenous rights in 1994, before retreating to their “autonomous” townships in Mexico’s southern state of Chiapas, refusing government aid programs. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content