Myanmar protests continue after ASEAN peace initiative

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Protesters in Myanmar’s largest city have braved potential violence by security forces to demonstrate against February’s military coup, showing their resolve to continue their resistance two days after Southeast Asian leaders met to address the country’s crisis. Demonstrations have continued in many parts of the country since Saturday’s meeting, as have arrests and beatings by security forces despite an apparent agreement by the junta leader to end the violence. In protests Monday and online, many expressed dissatisfaction with the outcome of the meeting of leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, especially the lack of a demand for the release of political prisoners.