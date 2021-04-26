N.Y. Times retires ‘Op-Ed’ page for guest essays

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Times says it’s taking a small step to rid its pages of some outdated jargon. The paper said it is retiring the designation of the “Op-Ed” page, meant to designate guest opinions that appeared opposite the paper’s editorial page, where the paper presented its own opinions. The Times says that makes little sense when so many people read the report each day digitally. From now on, the Times will refer to the outside opinions as “guest essays.” Times Opinion Editor Kathleen Kingsbury laid down the rules for submission in an article appearing on Monday.