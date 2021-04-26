Northam, House leaders endorse Ayala for lt. governor

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Gov. Ralph Northam and the two top leaders of the Virginia House are endorsing Hala Ayala in the crowded race for lieutenant governor. Ayala is a two-term member of the House. Northam, House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn and Democratic House Majority Leader Charniele Herring announced their support for Ayala in a news release ahead of a press conference Monday afternoon. Five other Democrats are seeking the party’s nomination. The GOP side of the race is also crowded, with six candidates. The lieutenant governor is a mostly ceremonial part-time job that involves presiding over the day-to-day work of the state Senate.