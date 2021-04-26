Oscar moments: History, glamour … and what a weird ending

It may have been the most abrupt ending since that cut-to-black final shot of “The Sopranos.” TV audiences expecting an emotional finale crowning the late Chadwick Boseman as best actor were left to ponder a huge upset, an absent winner, and a quick “see ya” from the Oscars. It was one more unusual moment in the most unusual of Oscar telecasts. Some of it was good: red-carpet glamour was back. And though some nominees weren’t able to attend in person, it was truly heartening to see those who were. The nominees represented a huge advance in diversity, but one oft-predicted outcome was not meant to be: a sweep of the acting categories by actors of color.