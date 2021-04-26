Patrick Anderson named Princeton WhistlePigs’ 2021 manager

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Princeton WhistlePigs have hired Patrick Anderson to serve as manager in their inaugural 2021 season this summer.

Anderson has more than 20 years of coaching experience, spending the last six seasons as manager for the Washington Nationals' Single-A affiliate, the Hagerstown Suns. He compiled a record of 428-399 during that period, including a South Atlantic League first-place regular season finish in 2016.

“I am very thankful to the city of Princeton, the Appalachian League, Major League Baseball and USA Baseball for this opportunity to manage and aid in developing young collegiate players across the country who hope to achieve their ultimate dreams of playing professional baseball,” Anderson said in a statement. “I have been fortunate to help develop young prospects for more than 25 years and I am excited to continue this journey as part of the Prospect Development Pipeline. Our Club will be exciting to watch. Our philosophy is to be aggressive in all aspects of the game and play the game the right way. I anxiously await meeting everyone who comes out to the ballpark to support the WhistlePigs!”

“We are thrilled to welcome Patrick Anderson to Princeton as our manager for the 2021 season,” Princeton WhistlePigs general manager Danny Shingleton added. “Patrick has had success at every level he has coached and has emphasized a culture of development that aligns with the values of the new Appalachian League. He is a tremendous addition to our WhistlePigs family and we cannot wait to watch him lead this team this summer.”

Opening Day is now just over five weeks away, as the WhistlePigs will host the Burlington Sock Puppets on Thursday, June 3.