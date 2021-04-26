Police charge 14-year-old in shooting death of 15-year-old.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Police in Richmond have charged a 14-year-old boy in the shooting death of a 15-year-old more than two weeks ago. News outlets report the suspect also was charged with use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. The teenager’s name is not being released because of his age. According to authorities, 15-year-old Jaywan Riley was shot on the afternoon of April 8 in south Richmond. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died. Riley was a high school freshman. So far, police have not commented on what led to the shooting.