Prisons worker on leave after run-in with Wright protesters

STILLWATER, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota Department of Corrections employee has been placed on investigative leave after a profane confrontation with protesters seeking more serious charges against the police officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright. Paul Gorder, a sergeant at the state’s prison in Stillwater, and a woman were seen on social media shouting at protesters gathered Sunday outside the home of Washington County Attorney Pete Orput. Orput charged Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter with second-degree manslaughter in the April 11 death of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist. The Brooklyn Center police chief said he thought Potter meant to pull her Taser but pulled her handgun instead. Some activists don’t believe that and say they want more serious charges.