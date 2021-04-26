Skip to Content

Prosecutors: Superintendent lied about contacting witnesses

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Prosecutors say the superintendent of the Florida school district where 17 students and staff died in a 2018 high school massacre prepared for his testimony before a statewide grand jury by contacting witnesses in a criminal case and then lied about it when asked. The Sun Sentinel reports the statewide prosecutor’s office released details in a court filing Monday after attorneys for Broward County Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie filed a court motion demanding specifics. An indictment says Runcie lied while testifying last month before a grand jury investigating circumstances surrounding the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. His attorneys say he plans to plead not guilty. 

