Regina King reacts to Chauvin verdict in Oscars opening

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor and director Regina King opened the 2021 Oscars with frank talk about racial injustice, setting a tone for several others after a year of mourning and protest. King talked about the guilty verdict at Derek Chauvin’s trial, saying if the police officer hadn’t been convicted of killing George Floyd, she may have traded her “heels for marching boots.” Tyler Perry used his speech accepting the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award to speak out against racial hatred. And best live action short co-director Travon Free wore a jacket lined with the names of Black people killed by police.