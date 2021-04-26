Russian authorities suspend operation of Navalny’s offices

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities on Monday ordered the offices of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny to suspend all of their activities pending a court ruling on whether to ban them as an extremist group. An injunction by the Moscow prosecutor’s office was posted on social media by Navalny’s allies. The move is part of the most recent wave of crackdowns on Navalny’s organizations. Earlier this month, the Moscow prosecutor’s office petitioned a court to label his Foundation for Fighting Corruption and network of regional offices as extremist groups. Such a label would outlaw their activities and expose members and supporters to lengthy prison terms. It is a major challenge for Navalny’s embattled team, with many of its members arrested or facing criminal charges.