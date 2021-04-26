Spring wrap: 14 players ready to break out in ACC in 2021

Several Atlantic Coast Conference football players showed this spring that they are poised to have an impact on the fall season. The league returns to a 14 members with Notre Dame returning to its independent status in the Football Bowl Subdivision after competing in the ACC during the COVID-19 impacted season. The top offenses in North Carolina and Clemson will have several new faces on that side of the ball this season. The Tar Heels are counting on sophomore wide out Josh Downs to step up while the Tigers plan to return Justyn Ross at receiver after missing last year with an injury.