Sunny skies and warmer temperatures build in for Monday

Showers are non-existent for the start of the work week as high pressure slides down from the north. Expect warmer temperatures to continue to build this week as a ridge forms.

Temperatures this morning are in the 30s and 40s. Some of the area may see some frost, but that should melt away as the sun starts to rise. Patchy fog is possible as well. Temperatures rise to around normal this afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60s and 70s. Winds will mainly come out of the west at around 5-10 MPH.

Tonight expect mostly clear skies. Temperatures will be mild in the 40s and 50s.

We welcome a southwesterly flow by tomorrow. This will increase temperatures to the upper 70s and 80s. We hold onto this warmer pattern for Wednesday and Thursday.

Remaining dry for Tuesday, but a few stray showers are possible to work in on Wednesday. Next best shot for rain will be on Thursday and Friday.

By the end of the work week we lose our ridge which means temperatures try to cool back down. Your full forecast is on WVVA from 5-7AM and at noon.