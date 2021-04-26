Turkey arrests 4 in new digital currency platform probe

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish authorities have arrested four people on fraud charges in connection with an investigation into a local cryptocurrency trading platform — the second to be probed in recent days. Vebitcoin CEO Ilker Bas, his business partner, and two other employees were detained Monday in western Mugla province. The digital currency platform said it had shut down operations this week due to financial difficulties. Turkish authorities blocked the company’s bank accounts. Vebitcoin is the second cryptocurrency platform in Turkey to come under investigation over the past week.