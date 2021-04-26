Two UK Variant cases found in McDowell County

MCDOWELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Laboratory results revealed the first two known cases of the UK coronavirus variant in McDowell County.

The UK variant, or variant B.1.117, is a more contagious variant of COVID-19.

The McDowell County Health Department advises residents to get vaccinated, wear masks in public, continue to social distance, and frequently wash hands.

The CDC says that initial studies suggest that the three COVID-19 vaccines provide strong protection against the different variants. More studies are underway.

