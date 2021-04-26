Violent arrest of autistic California teen investigated

VACAVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A California police department is investigating the violent arrest last week of an autistic teenager by an officer who responded to a stabbing report. A door video camera captured images of the teen thrown to the ground and punched in the face Wednesday in Vacaville, near San Francisco. Police in a Facebook statement say that concerns about the arrest are justified. The teen’s father tells CBS13 his son was being picked on and got a metal object to defend himself in an altercation that was broken up before the officer arrived. Police say a preliminary review indicates the arresting officer was unaware the teen had special needs.