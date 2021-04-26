Virginia Dept. of Corrections celebrates National Reentry Week

RICHMOND, Va. (WVVA) - The Virginia Department of Corrections is celebrating National Reentry Week from April 26-30.

National Reentry week recognizes the work that Department of Corrections employees do to get inmates ready for a successful reentry into their communities.

"The DOC is committed to creating second chances for the men and women in our care," said Department of Corrections Director Harold Clarke. "Reentry preparation begins on an inmate’s first day with the DOC, and is affected by every staff position in some way. Our programs strongly contribute to effective individual change through the use of cognitive behavioral therapy skills, academic and vocational education, correctional industries, facility work programs, substance abuse treatment and shared community resources."

The Department of Corrections offers over 125 programs to offenders in prison and under supervision.

Academic, job training, and cognitive programs are in place to create a successful transition for these inmates.

