Virginia man dies after fall from railroad trestle

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Lynchburg police say a man fell to his death from a railroad trestle over the James River. The News-Advance of Lynchburg reports that police said in a news release that a woman who also was on the trestle was checked by paramedics at the scene and released. According to police, after officers responded to Riverside Park for a report that a man had fallen, officers and Lynchburg firefighters attempted life-saving measures on the man, but were unsuccessful. Police said they would release the man’s identity after next of kin are notified.

