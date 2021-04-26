We might have crank the A/C this week!

High pressure will keep us dry in the coming days, and temps look to remain mild as well, climbing to above-normal marks on Tuesday! The rest of this evening, we look mainly clear. Lows overnight will fall into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Tuesday will bring abundant sunshine and warmer-than-average temps as strong ridging remains present and winds continue to blow out of the south. Highs will likely top off in the upper 70s to mid 80s for most tomorrow afternoon! We'll be a bit breezy, but still comfortable, with occasional wind gusts over 20 MPH.

Tuesday night should bring mainly clear skies again, and mild low temps in the 50s and 60s! Leaving the fans on and/or the windows open might be a good option in some of the coming days and nights!

Wednesday will bring warm temps too, again pushing 80 or higher. We could see a few scattered showers as humidity increases ahead of an incoming frontal system. A better chance of rain looks to arrive by late week. Make sure to tune in to WVVA News at 5,6, 10 (CW) and 11 PM for the latest full forecast!