West Virginia guardsmen cross paths while deployed

CAMP BEUHRING, Kuwait (WVVA) - After being separated for almost a year, a father and son were able to reconnect while deployed in Kuwait.

Both men are West Virginia Army National Guardsmen, Chief Warrant Officer Craig Goldsberry and his son, Specialist Tyler Goldsberry.

"When I first saw my dad in Kuwait a few weeks ago, it was a breath of fresh air," said Tyler Goldsberry. "It was a new, but very familiar face when I saw him walk up to me for the first time on base."

Both men are deployed to southwest Asia, but Tyler will redeploy to West Virginia in the coming weeks.

"This is a very unique experience of being deployed here and seeing my son who I haven’t seen in nearly a year," said Craig Goldsberry. "Having my son here with me feels like a piece of home."

Craig says that one of his proudest moments was the day he watched Tyler swear into the military.

“Although this experience of being deployed with my son is definitely up there on the list of things I’ll never forget, my proudest moment was swearing him into the military on the day that he enlisted,” he said. “It felt good to know that my son was carrying on the next generation of military service, after myself and his grandpa, and his great-grandpa.”

Tyler and Craig have been able to spend time together in Kuwait, grabbing meals and watching movies on base, before having to say goodbye in a few weeks.

“I think when he leaves, it will make me miss home that much more,” said Craig Goldsberry. “Dinners will not be the same once my son leaves.”