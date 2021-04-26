West Virginia to give $100 savings bond for young vaccinated

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — *West Virginia aims to entice residents aged 16 to 35 to get a coronavirus shot with the promise of a $100 savings bond. Republican Gov. Jim Justice said Monday the move was to “jumpstart” immunizing the demographic that officials say are most likely to be currently spreading the virus. There are about 380,000 people in the age range. The new incentive was announced as the state tries to turn around its sluggish vaccination program. Officials are also considering proposals to make vaccine clinics more ubiquitous by holding events at schools, fairs and more businesses.