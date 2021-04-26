West Virginia University extends policy on admission tests

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia University has extended its relaxed requirement for test scores for students seeking admission as the coronavirus pandemic continues. The practice began last fall and continued this spring. It is currently in effect for fall 2021 and will continue for fall 2022 and spring 2023, the school said in a news release. WVU Assistant Vice President of Enrollment Management George Zimmerman says students who aren’t able to take the SAT or ACT will still be admitted if they show academic ability otherwise.