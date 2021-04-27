3 West Virginia men sentenced in 2016 slayings of man, woman

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (AP) — Three West Virginia men have been sentenced in the 2016 slayings of two people. Prosecutors say Steven Skaggs and Stephanie Watters were shot in the head in a home near Victor in Fayette County. The house was then set on fire. News outlets report Brian Willis of Victor was sentenced Friday in Fayette County Circuit Court to two consecutive terms of life in prison without parole. He was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder, first-degree arson, and conspiracy to commit murder or arson. Charles Gill of Victor was sentenced to 40 years and Everette Gill of Berkeley Springs was sentenced to up to five years for their roles.