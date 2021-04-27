Skip to Content

Indonesian police: Clash in Papua killed 5 rebels, 1 police

11:13 pm National news from the Associated Press

JAYAPURA, Indonesia (AP) — Authorities say an Indonesian police officer and five Papuan independence fighters have been killed in an ongoing clash between security forces and a rebel group in restive Papua province. The clashes began early this month after rebels set fire to several schools and shot to death two teachers in part of the province. Police, military and intelligence forces joined together to find the attackers, who authorities believe belong to the West Papua Liberation Army, the military wing of the Free Papua Organization. Tuesday’s clash happened two days after a brigadier general who led Papua’s intelligence agency was killed in a rebel ambush in the district.

Associated Press

