Arizona governor signs abortion ban for genetic issues

8:04 pm National news from the Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed a sweeping anti-abortion bill banning the procedure if the woman seeks it solely because a fetus has a genetic abnormality such as Down syndrome. The measure he approved Tuesday has a host of other provisions championed by anti-abortion groups, including a requirement that fetal remains be buried or cremated and conferring civil rights on a fetus. Ducey is a Republican who opposes abortion and has never vetoed a piece of anti-abortion legislation. Republicans who oppose abortion in the Legislature backed the measure. Democrats unanimously opposed it and called it an attack on women’s reproductive rights.

Associated Press

