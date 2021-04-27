Asia Today: India records 320K cases as foreign help arrives

NEW DELHI (AP) — India recorded more than 320,000 new cases of coronavirus infection as a grim surge of illness and death weighed on the country and its sinking health system started getting much-needed support from foreign nations. Tuesday’s increase raised India’s total past 17.6 million and ended a five-day streak of recording the largest single-day increases in any country throughout the pandemic. However, the decline likely reflects lower weekend testing rather than reduced spread of the virus. A foreign ministry official showed photos of the first shipment of medical aid India received from Britain. It included 100 ventilators and 95 oxygen concentrators. The White House was moving to share raw materials for vaccine production to India and was working to satisfy other requests.