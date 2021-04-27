Australia security official warns staff of ‘drums of war’

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A senior Australian security bureaucrat has warned his staff that free nations “again hear the beating drums” of war, as military tensions rise in the Asia-Pacific region. Department of Home Affairs Secretary Mike Pezzullo advocated searching for peace while also bracing for “the curse of war” in the message on Australia’s veterans’ day. A senior opposition lawmaker questioned whether Pezzullo’s “hyperexcited” words helped the situation. Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews said she had approved of the wording beforehand. Defense Minister Peter Dutton says the prospect of conflict soon between China and Taiwan should not be discounted.