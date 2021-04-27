Auto group backs guidelines for partially automated vehicles

DETROIT (AP) — The trade association representing most major automakers is offering guidelines for manufacturers to advertise partially automated driving systems and make sure drivers are paying attention while using them. The Alliance for Automotive Innovation says its members support the voluntary principles. They come as two federal agencies ramp up scrutiny of Tesla’s Autopilot diver-assist system after two men were killed in a fiery crash earlier this month near Houston. The principles say that any vehicle with such a system should have driver monitoring as standard equipment. Cameras should be considered to make sure drivers have eyes on the road. The alliance represents companies that account for 99% of U.S. new vehicle sales. But Tesla is not a member.