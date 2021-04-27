Brazil regulator rejects Sputnik vaccine; Russia cries foul

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s health regulator has rejected a request from several states to import almost 30 million doses of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine, citing safety concerns. That’s prompting criticism from the Russian government. The five-person board of the National Health Regulatory Agency unanimously decided that consistent and trustworthy data required was lacking for approval ob the request submitted to 10 states. Four others have authorization pending. The agency said there were faults in all clinical studies of the vaccine’s development and it also said it found potential safety problems. The Russian fund backing the vaccine issued a statement accusing the agency of political bias.