Brussels bracing for illegal festival amid fears of violence

BRUSSELS (AP) — Brussels prosecutor’s office have warned potential partygoers they should stay away from an unauthorized gathering planned this weekend in one of the city’s biggest parks. Police briefly detained one of the organizers on Tuesday as part of an investigation into the party. After an April Fools’ party drew thousands of people to Brussels’ Bois de la Cambre and ended in riots with police last month, a sequel to the event has been advertised by a group called the Abyss for Saturday in the same park.