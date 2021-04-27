Calhoun County coasts past River View in Class A quarterfinal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Lady Raiders took their first lead on Tuesday morning with 5:25 to play in the first quarter.

It would be their only lead of the game, however, as the Lady Red Devils raced out to an 18-point lead after the first frame. They would go on to dominate in a Class A quarterfinal, 75-34.

Calhoun County's defensive pressure forced River View into 22 turnovers on the day. They also hit the glass hard -- out-rebounding the Lady Raiders 53-26.

The Lady Red Devils were led by Josie Montgomery, who scored a game-high 24 points while grabbing 12 rebounds and swiping six steals. Savannah Cunningham also chipped in 23 points.

River View was paced by sophomore Trista Lester with eleven points. Senior Jenna Atwell also added nine points.

Despite the loss, Atwell reflected with pride on the accomplishments of her and her teammates this season.

"The first time a River View team has came down here was my eighth grade year and that kind of just set the stage for what I wanted to do," she said. "So, my senior year I just thought it was the perfect chance to go out with a bang. Now that we're here, I just feel accomplished with what we did."

For the River View coaching staff and underclassmen, a new standard has been set.

"I think Jenna [Atwell] and Sheridan [Calhoun] have given us a great platform to move forward with," head coach Gehrig Justice said. "That's going to be up to us to continue the ball moving in that direction."

The Lady Raiders finish the season with a record of 15-3. Calhoun County will face No. 2 Cameron on Thursday morning in the Class A semifinals.